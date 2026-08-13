Interning with the Foundation for Economic Education

Mackenzie Macauley

Working for the Foundation for Economic Education was a completely transformative experience. I found it extremely rewarding to be working in an environment that was so different from my degree back in Perth.

The Foundation for Economic Education is the oldest free-market education organisation in the United States. They provide world-class programs to teachers, university and high-school students across North and South America. Reporting directly to the Chief Programs and Innovation Officer, my day-to-day activities involved planning programming for the recently opened DC office and assisting on logistics for larger FEE events. This involved elements of strategy, creativity and organisation. I was also able to travel for programs such as the FEE Hackathon, a three-day intensive pitch competition in Las Vegas, FreedomFest, and the Summer Campus in Maryland. My favourite part of the internship was working on multi-day programs as it required focus, on-the-go problem solving and responsibility such as coordinating logistics and being a primary contact for sponsors.

My colleagues at FEE were intelligent and interesting people who were passionate about classical liberalism and free market economics. They all came from diverse backgrounds which meant everyone had a different motivation for why they became involved in the liberty movement and what it meant to them. They encouraged me to learn and grow every day which was a very positive environment to work in. This also meant I had the opportunity to attend events at prominent think tanks like the American Enterprise Institute and Cato Institute. There, I heard from a range of fellows, professionals and government officials on current events such as trade policy and security risks.

Washington, D.C. was an unparalleled backdrop for an internship as it is the epicentre of national policy discourse. A lot of the community that live there are intellectual and sophisticated so you’re always in thought-provoking conversations and meeting fascinating people out and about. It is also a beautiful city with a range of cultural attractions to visit. Some highlights of my adventure were living in the beautiful and lively neighbourhood of DuPont Circle, celebrating America’s 250th birthday and looking down the National Mall and seeing the Capitol, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial. In addition to travelling for work, I was also able to travel to New York City, Georgia and the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

I would highly recommend anyone to apply for this wonderful opportunity as this was a practical exposure to free-market economics and liberty.