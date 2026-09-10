From Vermont to Chicago: A Journey Through Economics, Philosophy and Liberty

This year, I had the privilege of travelling to the United States for six weeks thanks to Mannkal Economic Education Foundation. Over these weeks, I attended four programs across several states. There was much to learn on this trip. I studied, discussed, and contemplated ideas surrounding economics, individual liberty, entrepreneurship, philosophy and public policy. The content contributed greatly to my understanding and personal education, however meeting new people, students, academics, and professionals from across the United States and around the world was arguably the most impactful part!



My journey began with a week at Capitaf, where I was immersed in the ideas and legacy of Milton Friedman. It was a fitting place to begin the trip. Only a few months earlier, I had encountered many of Friedman’s ideas from the IPA in Australia, so travelling to Milton’s very house soon after was a shocking coincidence and absolute privilege. We read two of his books, but what really helped his ideas come alive in my mind was spending a week discussing everything with people who were passionate about Friedman. Capitaf is a beautiful and peaceful location in the hill country of Vermont, and my best memories were waking up early to read and drink a coffee, with birds, squirrels and an amazing view.



From there, I travelled to Great Barrington, Massachusetts, where I spent three weeks at the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER). This became one of the highlights of my entire trip. Our days involved seminars, readings and discussions covering economics, political philosophy and public policy. Here, we were tasked with

some opinion editorial writing, which took up the bulk of our work days. Seminars happened almost daily, bringing some much needed discussion and dialog during our office hours. But some of my favourite conversations happened outside the classroom. Living alongside other students and meeting academics and professionals gave me the chance to constantly discuss and challenge ideas. Great Barrington itself was also a

beautiful place to spend three weeks, and having time outside the seminars to explore the surrounding towns and play games with the other interns, formed great friendships and bonds which lead us to our next location.



We then travelled with the same AIER group to the University of Springfield, Illinois, for an entire week of economic focused seminars. By this stage of the trip, I found myself becoming much more confident contributing to discussions, questioning speakers and defending my own positions. One of the biggest things I learned throughout the entire experience was the value of being surrounded by intelligent people who do not necessarily agree with you. Some of the best conversations were those where I walked away reconsidering an assumption I had previously held.



My final program was the Great Connections Seminar at Reliance College in Chicago. This broadened the experience beyond economics into philosophy, literature and bigger questions all surrounding the theme of love. The discussion-based format forced us to engage seriously with both deep texts and each other, rather than simply sitting and listening. The leaders often did not lead, instead encouraging us to lead ourselves.

– Corbin Fell