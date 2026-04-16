A Year of Growth and Opportunity with Mannkal
2025 will definitely be remembered as one of the most adventurous years of my life, largely
thanks to Mannkal. New connections, experiences, knowledge, and travel, it’s hard to single
out any one aspect that stood above the rest. From insightful and unique seminars and
conferences in Perth to the bustling streets of Melbourne and the sunny atmosphere of
Sydney, Mannkal provided opportunities for me and other students to immerse ourselves in a
learning environment that goes beyond a single worldview.
What makes Mannkal unique is its openness to students from any field and any university.
The program gave me the chance to meet people with diverse interests and backgrounds in
economics, biology, and engineering, all connected by the same ideas and as one team.
Every time the team organized seminars in Perth, we learned something new from experts
with different stories and messages. Whether it was the skills needed for successful corporate
negotiations, the role of free market economics in society, or investment philosophy, each
meeting in the office offered more than just information, it gave us real-world examples and
direction for the future.
One of the standout experiences was the CERI Entrepreneurial Mindset Boot Camp, which
pushed me and my peers to seriously reflect on what we want to do in the foreseeable future,
what we aim to achieve, and how to set ourselves up for success. It provided truly valuable
knowledge that not every student or graduate has access to these days.
In August, I had the pleasure of attending the Samuel Griffith Society Conference here in
Perth, which gave me new perspectives on how the law and its limitations have influenced
this country in the past and in the present. This conference became a crossroads where I met
many familiar faces and some figures from the legal world whom I doubt I would ever have
encountered within the walls of my university.
Beyond the educational seminars and conferences, it’s impossible to forget the social
moments we shared before and after each formal event. We shared our achievements and
aspirations not only among ourselves as students, but also with the Mannkal team, which was
always there to help us get the most out of this program.
But the real highlight of this journey was my final trip to Melbourne for an internship at the
Institute of Public Affairs. It was six weeks of unforgettable work experience and connections
with people at the forefront of political debates in Australia, conducting impactful research
that gains attention across the whole country. I had the opportunity to work alongside their
research team on issues related to the energy transition in Australia, exploring how the cost of
this transition may be reflected not only in present costs but also in long-term expenses over
the coming decades.
In conclusion, I would like to emphasise how transformative this program can be for other
students like me who choose to become part of this community. It offers opportunities that no
university can provide and connects you with people you would not normally have the chance
to meet if you stuck to one degree in one place.
For me, it has been a journey that opened a new world, and anyone who brings effort and
passion will find new perspectives and stories to tell.