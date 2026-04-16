A Year of Growth and Opportunity with Mannkal

2025 will definitely be remembered as one of the most adventurous years of my life, largely

thanks to Mannkal. New connections, experiences, knowledge, and travel, it’s hard to single

out any one aspect that stood above the rest. From insightful and unique seminars and

conferences in Perth to the bustling streets of Melbourne and the sunny atmosphere of

Sydney, Mannkal provided opportunities for me and other students to immerse ourselves in a

learning environment that goes beyond a single worldview.



What makes Mannkal unique is its openness to students from any field and any university.

The program gave me the chance to meet people with diverse interests and backgrounds in

economics, biology, and engineering, all connected by the same ideas and as one team.

Every time the team organized seminars in Perth, we learned something new from experts

with different stories and messages. Whether it was the skills needed for successful corporate

negotiations, the role of free market economics in society, or investment philosophy, each

meeting in the office offered more than just information, it gave us real-world examples and

direction for the future.



One of the standout experiences was the CERI Entrepreneurial Mindset Boot Camp, which

pushed me and my peers to seriously reflect on what we want to do in the foreseeable future,

what we aim to achieve, and how to set ourselves up for success. It provided truly valuable

knowledge that not every student or graduate has access to these days.



In August, I had the pleasure of attending the Samuel Griffith Society Conference here in

Perth, which gave me new perspectives on how the law and its limitations have influenced

this country in the past and in the present. This conference became a crossroads where I met

many familiar faces and some figures from the legal world whom I doubt I would ever have

encountered within the walls of my university.



Beyond the educational seminars and conferences, it’s impossible to forget the social

moments we shared before and after each formal event. We shared our achievements and

aspirations not only among ourselves as students, but also with the Mannkal team, which was

always there to help us get the most out of this program.



But the real highlight of this journey was my final trip to Melbourne for an internship at the

Institute of Public Affairs. It was six weeks of unforgettable work experience and connections

with people at the forefront of political debates in Australia, conducting impactful research

that gains attention across the whole country. I had the opportunity to work alongside their

research team on issues related to the energy transition in Australia, exploring how the cost of

this transition may be reflected not only in present costs but also in long-term expenses over

the coming decades.



In conclusion, I would like to emphasise how transformative this program can be for other

students like me who choose to become part of this community. It offers opportunities that no

university can provide and connects you with people you would not normally have the chance

to meet if you stuck to one degree in one place.



For me, it has been a journey that opened a new world, and anyone who brings effort and

passion will find new perspectives and stories to tell.